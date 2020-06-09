Bill and Ted Face The Music Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Reunite For Their Time Travel Adventures But Are Yet to Compose the World-Saving Song! (Watch Video)

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter in Bill and Ted 3 (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Orion Pictures)

The much-awaited trailer of Bill and Ted Face The Music is finally here. Ever since its initial announcement, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of this Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter starrer. As promised by the makers, the trailer dropped on Bill and Ted day which is celebrated by fans on June 9. The film will have Winter and Reeves reprising their roles on the big screen for the first time after nearly 30 years. The sequel has also been penned by original film's writers, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Bill and Ted Face the Music: Alex Winter Teases a 'Bill and Ted Day' Surprise and Fans Wonder If It'll Be the Trailer.

For the uninitiated, the 1989 Bill & Ted revolved around two teenagers who are destined to write music that will save the planet. The sequel now takes place almost 25 years later with Reeves and Winter's character being middle-aged now. The film's trailer suggests a time travel twist too as Bill and Ted decide to take a trip to their future in order to find "the song" that is supposed to save the planet. There's no doubt that Reeves and Winter are still very much in their element and reprise these characters as though it was only yesterday that the original film released. Keanu Reeves' Unrecognisable Look in Bill and Ted 3 Leaves Fans Surprised.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The film's official synopsis reads, "The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it."

Bill and Ted Face The Music also stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor in key roles. The film is all set to hit the screens in August 2020.