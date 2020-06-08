Bill and Ted Face the Music: Alex Winter Teases a 'Bill and Ted Day' Surprise and Fans Wonder If It'll Be the Trailer

Bill and Ted 3 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Every year, netizens celebrate June 9 as Bill and Ted Day. Wondering what's that? Well, it's because June 9 can also be referred to as 6/9 and we bet you've already understood where we are going with this. While fans of the Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter starrer have been waiting for an update on Bill and Ted Face the Music, it seems there's a surprise dropping on Bill and Ted Day. The threequel that has been in development since long is slated for an August release and it looks like the film's trailer may be out soon. Recently, the film's star, Alex Winter suggested the same in a tweet and now Bill and Ted fans can hardly keep calm. Keanu Reeves' Unrecognisable Look in Bill and Ted 3 Leaves Fans Surprised.

Taking to Twitter, Winter wrote,"Tuesday is Bill & Ted day, just sayin". If this was any less of a hint, the official Twitter handle of Bill and Ted 3 also took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Something most excellent is coming… #FaceTheMusic #BillAndTed3." Well, this has certainly gotten fans super excited. A user responding to the tweet wrote, "If a Bill and Ted 3 trailer drops on 6/9 that will be the Most Excellent "For the people" move in the history of film." Bill & Ted Face the Music: Gotham’s Baddie Anthony Carrigan to Play the Villain in Keanu Reeves’ Film.

Tuesday is Bill & Ted day, just sayin' 🎸🎸@BillandTed3 — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) June 8, 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music will see Keanu and Alex Winter reprise their roles as the aspiring musicians 25 years on although now, they're both middle-aged dads. Previously, speaking about coming up with a threequel, writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon told DigitalSpy, "We love these characters, they've been with us for our whole lives' – Chris and me, and Alex and Keanu – and we wanted to visit them again as middle-aged men." Stay tuned for the big surprise dropping tomorrow!