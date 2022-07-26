The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer has got 172 million views in its first 24 hours, turning out to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's top trailer debuts for a superhero movie. A source close to Marvel confirmed the viewership number to Variety. The Wakanda Forever teaser's viewership nearly doubled the 88 million views the original Black Panther teaser garnered in 2017, reports Variety. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

The teaser also set social media ablaze, with topics relating to Black Panther garnering over 893,000 mentions. Chadwick Boseman, Namor, Shuri, T'Challa, Ryan Coogler and Angela Bassett all became national trending topics after the teaser's debut, and the hashtag #WakandaForever held the No. 1 trending spot for over five consecutive hours.

By pulling in 172 million views in its first 24 hours, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever becomes one of the top trailer launches for a standalone Marvel movie following titles like the Spider-Man: No Way Home teaser and the Thor: Love and Thunder teaser. Four Avengers trailers also pulled in bigger numbers: Avengers: Endgame teaser, Avengers: Endgame final trailer, Avengers: Infinity War teaser and Avengers: Infinity War final trailer. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Mashup of Tems’ Cover Version of Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’ and Kendrick Lamar Song ‘Alright’ Impress Fans – Watch Original Song Videos.

The teaser marked the first unveiling of the Black Panther sequel, which marks the next feature film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The footage showcases the nation of Wakanda going to war against an army of Atlanteans, led by the fearful Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are reprising their roles from the original Black Panther, joined by series newcomer Michaela Coel, Dominique Thorne, Alex Nivilani and Mabel Cadena.

Before the teaser was shown to the Hall H crowd at Comic-Con, director Ryan Coogler and several members of the film's ensemble took the stage to introduce the film and discuss the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who led the original 2018 Black Panther before he died in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. "It's going to be hard to follow that up, but we'll try," Coogler told the crowd. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

