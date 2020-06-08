BlackLivesMatter Movement: 7 Hard-Hitting Movies That Tackle Racism in the USA Which You Should Check Out

#BlackLivesMatter Movement: 7 Hard-Hitting Movies You Should Check Out

The United States of America is in the midst of a Civil revolution right now. It is marked by the series of protests against the tragic death, or rather murder, of a black man George Floyd at the hands of a white cop. The protests have spurted at several locations condemning these attacks of the police on black community, with the movement being dubbed as #BlackLivesMatter. Many Hollywood celebs are backing the movement, and some of them have even come out on streets to support the protesters. This despite the fact that the States is one of the worst affected countries of COVID-19. Man Shot on Capitol Hill in Seattle After Gunman Drives Car into George Floyd Protest (Watch Video).

The whole country has been shaken, and the president Donald Trump has reportedly hidden in a nuclear war bunker in the White House. So how can you define this revolution? This isn't a spur of the moment outrage caused due to a sporadic event. Racism has been prevalent in the States for centuries now, just like how the minorities have been treated in India. George Floyd Death Protests: Donald Trump Orders National Guard to Withdraw from Washington DC, Says ‘Now Everything is Under Perfect Control’.

In the past, we have been reading reports of how cops have attacked innocent members of the black community, merely on the basis of suspicion. George Floyd's tragic demise was just the pressure needed to blow off that whistle. Hopefully the country comes out stronger from this crisis.

In case, you are among those who think the protestors there are overreacting over an unfortunate incident, that could be one-off then you are clueless about the country's continuing war with racism. Maybe these seven acclaimed films would mybe allow you to be a little less narrow-minded about the whole matter then.

Fruitvale Station

Michael B Jordan in Fruitvale Station

The most poignant movie to kick off this list is this underrated film from the Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, starring Michael B Jordan. This tragic film that came out in 2013, was based on the real-life death of a young black innocent man at the hands of a cop. You can draw parallels to Grant's death with that of George Floyd's demise, which makes you recognise that the racism prevalent in the American system. Fruitvale Station is a depressing watch, especially when you relive Grant's final moments leading to his death.

Get Out

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

From a real-life account to an acclaimed horror-satire. Jordan Peele's breakout film as a director is about a young black man who visits the folks of his white girlfriend in their country home. He soon realises that they are very odd, especially their strange behaving black help. There are plenty of racial connotations in the film, smartly used by the director, including a crazy twist. Trivia - The film's ending goes for a happy route, but there was an alternative climax that is bleaker and felt more relatable in the present circumstances.

Selma

David Oyelowo in Selma

Ava DuVernay's historical film is based on the famous the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches led by Martin Luther King Jr. The movie depicts the challenges faced by the leader in getting the rights for members of his community. Selma is noted for DuVernay's direction and the lead David Oyelowo's magnificent performance. Also, the song "Glory" is rousing and inspiring, earning a well deserved Oscar for Best Song.

BlacKkKlansman

Laura Harrier and John David Washington in BlacKkKlansman

Spike Lee's black comic thriller is based on the memoirs of Ron Stallworth, a black FBI officer who tackled the Klu Klux Klan in the '70s. The TENET star John David Washington plays Stallworth who impersonates a white racist to infiltrate into a secret KKK clan. Once he wins a leader's confidence, he then helps fellow officer (Adam Driver) to hide his Jewish identity and get into the group to find out what they are upto. While the movie is a thrilling affair with some nice dark humour, the most heartbreaking moment appears in the last scene. Lee places an edited footage of real-life 2017 far-right Unite the Right rally that shows how things haven't changed at all and believers in white supremacy still exist.

Hidden Figures

Taraji P Henson in Hidden Figures

Another movie based on real-life people, this time directed by Theodore Melfi and based on the black women mathematicians who helped NASA during the Space Race. The movie follows the characters of Taraji P Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, as they fight racial blocks to not only help NASA but also further themselves in careers. Which not many members of their community, especially women can consider themselves to have done in that era.

Do The Right Thing

Spike Lee in Do The Right Thing

We cannot have this film with just Spike Lee movie, right? So here's another that put Lee in the spotlight as a filmmaker. The 1989 film has the director himself play the lead and is about a day when hidden racial tensions in a Brooklyn neighborhood erupts leading to unexpected violence. Do the Right Thing is considered as one of the greatest films of all time, and a path-breaking moment in cinema.

12 Years A Slave

Chiwetel Ejiofor in 12 Years A Slave

12 Years A Slave by Steve McQueen is a bitter reminder of how American history hasn't been kind to the African-American Community. It depicts the brutalities of one of the worst man-made practices ever - slavery. 12 Years A Slave is based on the 1853 memoirs of Solomon Northup, a free man who was kidnapped and sold to slavery. Chiwetel Ejiofor plays the lead role, while Michael Fassbender is terrifying as his last slave owner. Also watch out the incredible performance of Lupita Nyong'o as a fellow slave. 12 Years A Slave also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Dano, Paul Giamatti, Sarah Paulson, and Brad Pitt.