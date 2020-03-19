Bloodshot, Emma, The Invisible Man: Seven Hollywood Movies You Can Catch Early On VOD Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Emma, Bloodshot, The Invisible Man (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Coronavirus outbreak has put everything on standstill. While countries are trying to combat the spread of the disease, film industries across the world have announced the cancellation of shoots and movie releases. But that doesn't mean you will be devoid of entertainment indefinitely. Hollywood Studios have decided to release their recent movies for VOD consumption. You can't go to the movies? Movies will come to you, seems to be the motto here. Bloodshot Movie Review: Vin Diesel Is an Indestructible Superhero (Again), but This Time With Red Eyes and No Charm

Generally, there is a 90 days exclusivity period in place before new releases appear on Home Video and 76 days for a digital release. But desperate times seek desperate measures and hence, many studios have decided to shorten this window period while people stay indoors. The names include the likes of Bloodshot, Emma and many more.

The Invisible Man

The Invisible Man which created ripples across the world will be available for VOD release as well. It had a theatrical release on February 28 and apparently grossed $122 million worldwide. It will be available on VOD rental platforms from March 20.

The Hunt

The Hunt got delayed from last year apparently due to the August mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. It released on March 11 and didn't really have a great time at the box office. It might get a chance for redemption when it becomes available on VOD.

Emma

Emma is coming to VOD on March 20 which is tomorrow.

Bloodshot

Sony Pictures made Vin Diesel's recent release Bloodshot available for digital purchase from March 24. Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman revealed in a statement, "This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time."

Just Mercy

Warner Bros too announced that Just Mercy will be available on Video On Demand services from March 24. The film stars Michael B Jordan and Jamie Foxx and had released last January.

Birds Of Prey

DC's Suicide Squad spin-off Birds Of Prey will also be available for VOD consumption sooner than expected. It will hit iTunes and Amazon on March 24 for $19.99.

Frozen II

Frozen II, Disney's recent success, will also hit Disney+ this week which is three months before the scheduled release.

Universal Studios also announced the Home Video release of Trolls World Tour on the same date as its theatrical release date which is April 10.