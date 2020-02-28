Bong Joon-Ho's Oscar-Winning Movie Parasite to Get an English Graphic Novel Adaptation

Parasite Interesting Facts (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The fans of Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho or simply 'Bonghive' rejoice. The filmmaker's latest movie Parasite, which recently went home with four Academy Awards, is set to be presented in the form of a graphic novel which will contain illustrations from the film's storyboards. Grand Central Publishing will be releasing Parasite storyboards, drawn by Bong himself, as a graphic novel, which is made up of 304 pages. It will come out in the US on May 19. Donald Trump Scoffs at ‘Parasite’s’ Oscar 2020 Win.

"The dialogue, stage, and camera directions will be translated into English from Korean. The book will include a foreword written by director Bong about the making of the film and his creative process," the company said in a statement, obtained by IndieWire. The graphic novel is already out in South Korea. "Director Bong's illustrations share the illuminating power of his writing and directing, making the Parasite graphic novel a gorgeous, riveting read and fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of one of the best films of the year," senior editor Wes Miller, who acquired the graphic novel for Grand Central Publishing, said in a statement. Parasite in Legal Trouble After Vijay Thalapathy Starrer Minsara Kanna’s Producer Demands Compensation for Plagiarising His Movie’s Core Plot.

Parasite, a dark class satire, shattered the 92-year Oscars history recently as it became the first non-English language film to earn the best picture trophy. It was also South Korea's first-ever win. Apart from the graphical novel, the South Korean filmmaker is also making a limited series on "Parasite". Set at HBO, Bong and "Succession" executive producer Adam McKay will adapt the film for a six-hour long project.