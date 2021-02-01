Brandon Lee was a talented actor and martial artist who bid adieu to the world because of a tragic accident. Son of the legendary actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, the actor had lived up to his father's legacy and given films that still remain iconic. Brendon always wanted to make his own mark and never wanted to be only recognised as Bruce Lee's son and he made sure that he gained that kind of popularity with his work. The actor was a part of many big films and had a fandom as huge as his father's but he left us all too soon. Bruce Lee Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Awesome Action Scenes of the Martial Arts Legend That You Should Watch.

Brendon Lee made his debut opposite David Carradine in the television film Kung Fu: The Movie. He then went on to bag a leading role in the Hong Kong action film Legacy of Rage. He went on to do films like Laser Mission, Showdown in Little Tokyo, Rapid Fire and more. It was 1992 when he landed his most notable role as Eric Draven in Alex Proyas's The Crow. Little did anyone know that it will become his last film as well.

The movie took a year to complete the film and only after a few days before its wrap up, Brandon Lee was accidentally killed after being shot on the set by a prop gun. The makers decided to still complete the film as a tribute to Lee and shot it by re-writing the script, using early CGI technology and stunt doubles. The film became a cult classic and was a commercial success. Many even saw parallels between Brandon Lee and his father Bruce Lee careers as both the action film leading men died young, prior to the release of their breakthrough film. Bruce Lee's Daughter Upset With Quentin Tarantino for Portraying Her Father as an Arrogant Blowhard in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Today marks Brandon Lee's 56th birth anniversary and we decided to bring you some interesting facts about the actor that you probably weren't aware of. From his teenage years to hoe he fell in love with acting, here are 7 trivial facts about Late Brandon Lee:

1. Brandon Lee's dream role was to play Eddie in the David Rabe play, Hurlyburly. His love for acting piqued while visiting his father Bruce Lee on of his film.

2. When Lee was a teenager, he was kicked out of two different high-schools. He was suspended from one after an argument with the vice-principal of the school. ) He dropped out of a third college as well. After quitting high school, Lee took some time to clear his head. He spent a year hitchhiking around the United States in 1982 and came back to give high school one last shot. He wrote and passed a high school equivalency test.

3. Brandon Lee was the first actor who was approached to play the role of Bruce Lee in his father's biopic titled Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story. The actor turned down the role considering that it would be awkward for him to play his father. He said it would be too strange to approach the romance between his parents. The role later went to Jason Scott Lee.

4. Brandon Lee had turned down Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story because he wanted to star The Crow. The film was later dedicated to his memory when he dies on sets of the film. In order to get into his character resurrecting for the death, Lee bought bags of ice in which he would submerge himself. He thought the feeling of resurrecting must be freezing cold and this would prepare him.

5. Once Lee arrived home and caught a burglar who was robbing his house. He chased him around the house until the burglar grabbed a kitchen knife. Lee then disarmed him by breaking his arm & dislocating his shoulder.

6. Brandon Lee usually played a character who was on the wrong side of the law. He loved to play rebellious but charming characters with a sly sense of humour often.

7. Brandon Lee is buried alongside his father in Seattle's Lake View Cemetery.

Brandon Lee was a gem that the industry lost but his legacy will remain forever. Join us in remembering the great star today on his 56th birth anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 10:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).