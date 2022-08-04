Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry-starrer Bullet Train was released in theatres on August 4, 2022, in the United States. Directed by David Leitch, it was produced by Columbia Picture and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing. The film follows Ladybug, a trained killer, board a bullet train to get a briefcase. A bit later he realises, that there are a couple of other assassins as well on the train and are after the same objective as him. The movie has opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. However, after release, Bullet Train leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Bullet Train Movie Review: Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Blood-Soaked Thriller Revels In the Tongue-In-Cheek Chemistry of Its Cast! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Bullet Train Director David Leitch Praises Indian Action Movies for Its Bold Choices, Finds It ‘Inspiring in a Lot of Ways’.

For the unversed Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt as Ladybug, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tangerine and Brian Tyree Henry as Lemon. It also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Hiroyuki Sanada and more. Bullet Train is playing in theatres right now.

