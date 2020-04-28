Blanket Challenge Goes Viral on Instagram, Users Stylishly Drape Themselves in Blankets and Look Fashionable, Check Pics

Blanket Challenge (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Social media is becoming an interesting place these days are people everywhere are in lockdown due to Coronavirus. To keep themselves entertained, various social media challenges are emerging every few days and some of them are really interesting. After the pillow challenge, another fashion challenge is trending online and it has a lot to do with the previous one it seems. It is called the blanket challenge, wherein people are draping themselves in blankets and that to as a fashion gown. While some have styled it so well, even you'd want to feel like giving it a try. #FormalFridays: People in Australia Work From Home Nicely Dressed Up on Every Friday During Quarantine (See Pictures).

Staying at home can pretty boring and there is not much of a dressing up to do since we are going to be home anyway. Quarantine has seen so many fun activities popping up on the gram. Some are dressing up to throw out garbage bins, others are styling pillows. And now #BlanketChallenge began trending on social media, especially Instagram. And who would have thought, blankets can be so fashionable? Some people are acing it and how.

Check Some Pics of Blanket Challenge:

So Stylish!

Princess Need no Fancy Clothes

Wow!

Acing It?

Chic!

So Elegant

Who would have thought blankets could make such great fashion pieces right? So what if you do not have anywhere to go, these challenges are great examples of how you can utilise the stuff that you have at home to be fashionably chic!