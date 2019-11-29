Actor Chadwick Boseman who was popularly known for his act as the Marvel superhero Black Panther passed away on August 28 aged 43 after a four-year battle with cancer. Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side as confirmed by his publicist. Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and was undergoing diagnosis for the same. The Black Panther star's sudden demise has left his fans and friends in a shock. Condolences have been pouring in for the actor who starred as one of Marvel's most-loved superheroes. Chadwick Boseman Dies At 43; Inspiring Quotes by Black Panther Actor Will Give You a Beautiful Perspective About Leading Life.

Chadwick became a favourite for his portrayal of T’Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel films, his last works also include 21 Bridges. The popular actor is is going to be dearly missed and this is certainly a crushing blow for all the Black Panther fans. Boseman's other popular works included films like Get On Up (2014), Marshall (2017) and more.

1. Chadwick Boseman was born on November 29, 1977, in South Carolina, United States to an Afro- American couple.

2. There was a lot of buzz around his initial years into acting. According to Chadwick Boseman, his DNA testing showed that his ancestors were from Sierro Leone and Nigeria.

Chadwick Boseman Looking all Dapper in His Instagram Picture:

3. Chadwick Boseman wrote his first play ‘Crossroads’ in his high school when his friend was shot dead.

4. It is a little known fact that Chadwick Boseman wanted to be an architect during his childhood. He loved drawing, basketball, and was also selected to play college ball.

5. Chadwick Boseman’s education included a degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing from Howard University and he was also a graduate of the prestigious New York City’s Digital Film Academy.

6. Not many people know that Chadwick Boseman worked at an African bookstore as a bookkeeper and as a drama instructor in his early days.

7. Chadwick Boseman got his first role as a television artist in 2003, where he worked in an episode of Third Watch. He got his first regular role in the film ‘The Express: The Ernie Davis Story’ in 2008.

8. However, it was in 2013 when he got a role as a lead actor for the first time. It is said that Chadwick Boseman had to audition twice to bag his first starring role for the film ‘42’. The director Brian Helgeland took over 25 other actors in consideration for the role; however, it was Chadwick who bagged the role.

9. It was in 2016 when Chadwick Boseman signed a 5-film deal with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Check Out Chadwick Boseman's BTS Stills from Avengers:Endgame:

10. Chadwick Boseman’s notable films include 42, Get on Up, Draft Day, Message from the King, Marshall, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Chadwick Boseman No More: 'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson And Marvel Studios Remember The 'Black Panther' Star With Emotional Notes As Fans Post 'Wakanda Forever' Messages.

Chadwick Boseman has donned many roles in his career. He has worked as an actor, director, and a producer too. In a career spanning a little over two decades, Chadwick has some wonderful films and television series against his name. Boseman's death is a huge loss to Hollywood. We hope for Boseman's family to find strength in this trying time.

