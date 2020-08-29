In an extremely unfortunate news, Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43. The 'Black Panther' actor was battling colon cancer. He left for the heavenly abode with his family by the side in his residence in Los Angeles. As soon as this terrible news came out, the fans went in utter shock and mourned his demise bitterly. Needless to say, netizens are blaming 2020 for taking away another gem from the entertainment industry. Chadwick Boseman Dies at 43; Black Panther Actor Succumbs to Colon Cancer.

The fans remembered the late star with his amazing work that on the big screen. The Marvel fans could not help but think about his powerful and much-loved appearances in films like Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Here are some of the tweets by the emotional fans.

Star of Masterpieces

So he was delivering all these masterpieces WHILST fighting for his own life?? He is truly a legend... Thank you sir for all the joy and happiness your work has brought us all. RIP.❤️ — abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz⁷ (@bye4nownot4ever) August 29, 2020

Gone To Soon

This is so very sad. I didn't know he was not well. Such a talented actor and wonderful human being. My condolences to Chadwick's family and friends. May he rest in peace. 💓😪 — michelledelray (@michelle2010) August 29, 2020

RIP Star

Rest in peace Chadwick Boseman, I really feel the loss of this great actor and person, he left a mark in the heart of each person, will never forget you #WakandaForever #chadwickboseman#Blackpanter #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/i5OckEMDMx — 𝒞𝓁𝒶𝓊 (@imclaudiaz) August 29, 2020

Unbelievable

Wakanda Forever

The last unexpected passing of a major celebrity I cried over was #RobinWilliams. Now #chadwickboseman joins those gone far too soon. #WakandaForever #RestInPeace 🙅‍♀️ — JEArrow (@arrow_je) August 29, 2020

Chadwick's family released a statement that read, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." Chadwick's fans will always, always cherish his amazing roles. RIP.

