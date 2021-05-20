Singer Cher, who turned 75 on Thursday, tweeted to announce that her official biopic is in the works. "Ok Universal is doing a biopic with my friends Judy Craymer, Gary Goetzman producing. They produced both Mamma Mia's and my dear dear friend 4 yrs, & Oscar winner.. Eric Roth is going 2 write it," Cher wrote on Twitter. Cher Birthday Special: 5 Best Songs From Her Entire Career That Continue To Remain Our Favourites.

The yet-untitled film is set at Universal Pictures, with Mamma Mia! producers Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman on board to produce and Eric Roth penning the script, reports variety.com. Cher will serve as a producer on the film, too. Splendid Solution: Jeremy Strong to Play Polio Vaccine Inventor Jonas Salk in His Biopic.

Check Out Cher's Tweet Below:

Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT👻🎂‼️ FORREST GUMP A STAR IS BORN SUSPECT TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS — Cher (@cher) May 19, 2021

As Cher mentions in her tweet, Roth wrote the screenplay for Forrest Gump, which won him an Oscar in 1995, as well as 2018's A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Roth and Cher previously collaborated on the 1987 release, Suspect. Cher is a Tony Award away from achieving EGOT status, having won an Emmy in 2003, a Grammy in 2000 and an Oscar (as Best Actress) in 1988.

