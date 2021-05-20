Cher, the Goddess of Pop, celebrates her birthday today (May 20) and the day deserves to be hailed. An icon who's relevant even today, she's hugely admired for marking a place for herself in a male-dominated industry. Cher gained recognition for her music albums and her brilliant vocals that struck a chord with the listeners. Even today, she has an ardent fan base who continue to root for her and worship her for the talent that she possesses. Cher Birthday Special: Witnessing Some Over-the-Top Fashion Moments by this Queen of Pop (View Pics).

As Cher gets ready to mark her platinum celebration (she turns 75 this year), here's recalling five timeless hits from her hit music career. Have a look...

If I Could Turn Back Time

A timeless melody by Cher that continues to find a place in our playlist. With its powerful lyrics and her beautiful voice, this song is still considered as one of her best works of all time.

Take Me Home

While her albums during this time didn't work, this song was a winner. Cher's singing at its best and its video was equally tempting. This title track of her album had everything - right from beautiful picturisation to Cher's amazing vocals and an equally good story.

Half Breed

The story of her life, Half Breed was written for this half-Armenian, part-Cherokee singer. It highlighted the racial intolerance of that time and struck a chord with many of the listeners and viewers.

Just Like Jesse James

An unpopular opinion but we do enjoy this cool, hippie number that has wicked lyrics and a fun picturization. For those who aren't its fan or haven't heard it yet, we suggest you give it a try.

It's the Little Things

While her debut movie was a flop but this song from her debut movie's soundtrack was definitely fun and much loved by the listeners. She sang it amazingly while also making everyone fall in love with her all over again.

Happy Birthday, Cher!

