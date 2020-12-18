Christina Aguilera celebrates her birthday today and no, we aren't going to list down her best songs in this article. Yes, the headline sums up our topic and it's time we start marvelling at some of her best fashion appearances. For all her ardent fans, Christina has always been a red carpet marvel who knows how to dress up for any occasion. While her vocals weave magic, her sharp dressing sense is equally mesmerising. From bold colours to sexy outfits, Christina's wardrobe is filled with stunning pieces that often make our jaw-drop. Mulan Song Reflection: Christina Aguilera Revisits Her 1998 Classic and the New Version Has Netizens Calling Her 'Queen of Vocals' (Watch Video).

Christina's red carpet appearances have been alluring. Mixing boldness with a dash of glamour, she manages to carve a niche for herself. Over the years, the singing sensation has stunned her fans with her one too many avatars. With her distinct looks and some stunning outings, Christina's red carpet shenanigans have impressed us time and again. An impeccable singer with an equally impressive style file, she manages to find a place in our list of most adored celebs. As 'Just a fool' singer gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her best fashion moments. You can join us in admiring her. Christina Aguilera Looks Like a Disco Ball in Shiny Trench Coat at the London Fashion Week.

Bewitching In Black

Christina Aguilera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Combination, Hotter Celebrity

Christina Aguilera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vision In White

Christina Aguilera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing Her Red Carpet Attempt

Christina Aguilera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold and Beautiful

Christina Aguilera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer and Shimmery

Christina Aguilera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving Her Attempt

Christina Aguilera (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Christina Aguilera's ravishing attempts deserve all your attention. A fashion czarina who boggles our mind with her appearances, she's an icon that we won't stop following. Here's raising a toast to her amazing self and wishing her an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Christina Aguilera.

