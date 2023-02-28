Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): The much-awaited look is here. Priyanka Chopra unveiled her first look from the highly-anticipated series 'Citadel' on Monday.

Taking to Instagram Priyanka posted a string of pictures most of which feature her. In the first frame, Priyanka is holding a revolver. The 'desi girl' exudes glamour in her plunging neckline dress. In another frame, she is showing punches to a man with a rifle. Another frame shows wounded Priyanka lying on the ground. Priyanka wrote in her caption, "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair."

Also Read | Hamnet: Maggie O’Farrell’s Bestseller to Be Adapted into Play by Royal Shakespeare Company.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpKto4rt0aU/

Celebs showered their love on Priyanka's post. Rajkumar Rao wrote, "Awesomeeeeee." Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Yasss'' with some fire emoji. Dia Mirza wrote, "Mamma Mia."

Also Read | Bigg Boss Fame Jasmin Bhasin Shares Her Opinions on Relationships, Love, and Breakups.

'Family Man' fame directors Raj and DK have directed the Indian version of 'Citadel' which features Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Richard Madden.

The international version of 'Citadel' is created by the Russo Brothers.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner D2R Films. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, "The canvas for the Indian installment of Citadel is larger than life but the treatment and texture is retro, rooted, and quirky. The series is being shot extensively across India and international locales. With Raj & Dk steering this ship and a terrifically talented cast, we are confident that the series is going to be nothing short of a spectacle." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)