One of the most renowned British actors of our generation, Colin Firth is quite the spectacle to behold when watching him on screen. Starting out with starring in romcoms, Colin Firth would then gravitate himself towards more serious and intense roles. This resulted in him becoming one of the most refined actors of our generation. Colin Firth Birthday Special: From The King's Speech to A Single Man - Looking at Some Of His Career-Best Performances.

Having appeared in some of our favorite movies of the last few years, Colin has constantly raised the bar with his line delivery and commanding persona. So to celebrate Colin Firth’s 61st birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best quotes.

Mama Mia! Here We Go Again

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Valmont

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Importance Of Being Earnest

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The Importance Of Being Earnest

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Fever Pitch

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Bridget Jones's Diary

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

Love Actually

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

The King’s Speech

Colin Firth Movie Quote (Photo Credit: LatestLY)

These lines are best examples that showcase Firth’s amazing delivery. With this we finish off our list and wish Colin Firth a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2021 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).