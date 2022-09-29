One of the best generational rapper of our times, Coolio, has sadly passed away at the age of 59. Leaving behind an amazing legacy that is filled with some of the most influential rap songs of the 1990s, Coolio was found unresponsive in his house suspecting that the rapper suffered a heart attack. It truly is a sad day for rap. Grammy-Winning Rapper Coolio Dies At 59.

With a discography that consists of songs that will have head-bopping throughout, Coolio is considered as one of the best rappers of all time. Mixing in some other genres with rap, he always got a great sense of creativity to his work, and that's what made all of it so special. So, to celebrate this great rappers life, here are five of his best to listen in the honour of his memory.

Fantastic Voyage

One of his best, "Fantastic Voyage" is a song that is all about escapism. With a great backtrack that support the lyrics of it, it's the song that took Coolio to new heights and immediately became a highlight of the rappers career.

Cruisin

Putting the cool in Coolio's name, "Cruisin" was a song that immediately became iconic when it released. Featuring a catchy beat with some extremely snappy lyrics, it's an amazing song that will get you up and ready for a good time.

Ooh La La La

Coming in from his first album, "Ooh La La La" is a certified good time. With a track that will have you immediately ready to party, it's one of his best songs. Being sampled from a track of the same name by Deee-Lite, this is as catchy as Coolio gets.

The Winner

A motivational song coming from Coolio definitely sounds like a concept that may be weird at first, but "The Winner" is just perfect in that regard. Having a great underlying story within about the struggles of a man and emerging out of it stronger, it's inspirational in many ways.

Gangsta's Paradise

Mixing in gospel with rap, this will by far be Coolio's most iconic song. Changing the rap game when it was first released, the track has constantly been featured in various films and that just talks so much about its timelessness. Jean-Luc Godard Dies at 91: Did You Know the Late Director Was Rejected From Film School? 5 Facts About the Film Pioneer You Didn't Know!

The rap industry definitely has suffered a big blow as Coolio was a huge part of it. Leaving us amazing tracks and a defined legacy, let's take this day to celebrate his memory and listen to his amazing songs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2022 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).