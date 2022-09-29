Coolio was best known for his hit number “Gangsta’s Paradise”. The Grammy-winning rapper has died at the age of 59 on September 28 afternoon at his Los Angeles home. The news of his demise was confirmed by his manager to Variety. Louise Fletcher Dies at 88; Oscar-Winning Actress Was Best Known for Her Role in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Coolio Passes Away

Coolio, the Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59.https://t.co/SvyUj9qX2d pic.twitter.com/Lbi80ablSO — Variety (@Variety) September 29, 2022

