Actor Daniel Radcliffe has shared that he has an "odd" relationship with former co-star Robert Pattinson and says that the two only communicate through the press. Radcliffe said: "Literally the first, I was in New York about to do 'Equus' (the play), and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!' I hadn't heard of the 'Twilight' books at the time; I hadn't been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it's odd. Harry Potter: Watch Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint’s Audition Tape Videos for The Philosopher’s Stone That Won Them Their Roles.

"We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven't seen each other in ages." The 32-year-old star understands why people assume he and Pattinson are "great mates", but he said the 'Lighthouse' actor is just someone he has "met", although they enjoyed working together on 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', reports femalefirst.co.uk. Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Recalls Being ‘Starstruck’ by Gary Oldman at the Age of 9.

He added in an interview on 'The Jonathan Ross Show': "Because everyone assumes we're kind of great mates, but I've met him, he's a lovely guy when I worked with him." The 'Harry Potter' actor's admission comes shortly after it was said he is to reunite with his 'Harry Potter' co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the fantasy film series, for a HBO Max special to mark 20 years since the first movie was released.

Other stars confirmed to be taking part in 'Return to Hogwarts' include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.

