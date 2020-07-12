Many relationships are able to stand the test of time mainly because there is some distance between the partners and spouses. However, thanks to the current global pandemic, became the cause of many relationships coming to an end. Due to the lockdown, couples are spending so much time face-to-face with each other and honestly, it's unsettling for many. Which is why we were not really surprised when Darius Rucker and his wife Beth Leonard that they have decided to part ways ending their 20-years-long marriage. Darius took to his Instagram account to announce the separation as he posted a photo of himself and Leonard at the 2017 CMA Awards along with a long caption.

The 54-year-old wrote, "Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple." In the statement, he also assured that their three children will remain their priority and will continue to look after them as friends. "We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always. — Darius & Beth Rucker," the caption further read. Topher Grace Birthday: These Eric Forman Quotes from That 70s Show Are Perfect Sarcastic Responses You Can Use In Real Life (View Pics).

Check out Darius' post right here:

Darius and Beth exchanged the wedding vows in December. 2000. Together they have a daughter Daniella, who is 19, and son Jack, who is 15-years-old. Rucker also shares a 24-years-old daughter Caroline with ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Phillips. Well, we hope that Darius and Beth find peace in these difficult times. It's not easy to end a bond that is 20-years-strong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2020 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).