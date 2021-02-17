Filmmaker Olivia Wilde was seen moving her bags from ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis' house to current flame, singer Harry Styles' recently. Wilde was seen packing luggage into her car at the LA residence of Sudeikis, 45. The exes, who share two children, purchased the Silver Lake home in 2019, according to Page Six. Soon afterwards, Harry Styles Thanks Fans for All the Birthday Wishes, Says ‘Feeling Very Lucky Today’

Wilde was spotted offloading her luggage at Styles' Hollywood Hills house. Representatives of Styles and Wilde are yet to comment on the development. The couple reportedly met on the sets of their film "Don't Worry Darling". One Direction’s Harry Styles and Niall Horan Spotted Going on a Hike, Fans Go Bonkers Seeing The Pictures of This Alleged 1D Reunion

The film stars Styles in the lead and is directed by Wilde. Reports of their relationship started doing rounds when they made an appearance together at his agent Jeffrey Azof's wedding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).