Wait what? Yup, our very own Ishaan Khatter has a small cameo in the multi-starrer Netflix apocalyptic satire, Don't Look Up. He appears as a vlogger in the movie for just one scene going on a rant against the US President. The actor himself posted his scene on his Insta account.

