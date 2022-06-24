Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge-starrer Elvis was released in theatres on June 24, 2022. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, it was made produced and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. The film follows tells the story of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock, and chronicles his rise and fall as a star. It also explores the complicated relationship between him and his manager Col Tom Parker. The movie has opened to positive reviews from the critics. However, after release, the movie leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Elvis Movie Review: Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley Biopic Is An Audacious and Exuberant Film Fueled By Baz Luhrmann’s Eccentric Direction (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Elvis: Austin Butler Does a Perfect Recreation of Elvis Presley Performing ‘Jailhouse Rock’ in This New Clip (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Elvis sees Austin Butler as Elvis Presley, Tom Hanks as Col Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. Elvis also stars Helen Thomson, Kodi Smit-McPhee and more.

