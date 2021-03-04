American model-actress Emily Ratajkowski's pregnancy photoshoot in the nude has angered show anchor Piers Morgan, who has gone ahead and spoken about the trend in general. "She has gone completely naked. It seems almost mandatory now for famous women, when they're pregnant, to go naked. Emily Ratajkowski Sensuously Flaunts Her New Tattoo 'Emrata' on the Upper Hip! Hot Pic Has Taken Over Instagram!

Just to show what a naked pregnant woman looks like," Morgan complained on "Good Morning Britain". He went on to rant: "We are kind of done, aren't we? Of the naked, pregnant, famous person doing it just for clicks? Demi Moore did it about 30 years ago and ever since, every week there's another famous woman going: 'Look at me! I'm naked and pregnant. But please respect my privacy'." Emily Ratajkowski Shares a Nude Mirror-Selfies Flaunting Her Baby Bump, Says She Feels Like ‘Winnie the Pooh’.

Check Out Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Morgn did face some opposition from co-host Susanna Reid but that didn't stop him from fuming over the issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).