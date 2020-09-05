New Delhi [India], September 5: An unparalleled love poured in for late British singer Freddie Mercury, known for his vast vocal range and the spectacular showmanship, on his 74th birth anniversary today. His legion of fans took to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, to remember their 'legend', frontman of the British band 'Queen'. On the special day, his name was seen trending on Twitter, as many of his admirers got emotional and expressed their love for him and for the songs he has given. A fan wrote: "Happy birthday Freddie, a true legend. Your music will live forever. Thank you!" Queen Frontman Freddie Mercury Performs ‘Time Waits for No One’ in This Unreleased Music Video – (Watch Video).

Another admirer of his dubbed his voice as the "most iconic voice that ever existed" and said, "there will never be another" quite like him. A bevy of his followers as they extended birthday wishes, addressed him as the "only true legend" who has ruled the music industry in his own style.

"Ay oh! #HappyBirthdayFreddieMercury you are forever in our hearts and will forever be a legend," wrote another user. The 'Don't Stop Me Now' singer died in 1991 at the age of 45 due to complications from AIDS. Google Builds AI Can Tell How Close Your Voice is to Freddie Mercury's.

In 2018, a biopic based on the life of Freddie titled 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was released where Rami Malek was seen essaying the character of Freddie.

The 39-year-old star won an Oscar for best actor. The film also won Oscar in other categories like Best Film Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Actor.

Check Out Freddie Mercury's Hit Song We Will Rock You Here:

During the acceptance speech at the 2019 Golden Globes, Malek delivered a heart moving speech and heaped praise on the late singer. "Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous," he had said.

To name a few, songs like 'Killer Queen', 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Love of My Life, We Are the Champions' are some of the hits from his exceedingly-loved music credits.

