Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Disney Plus animated series will be making its season 2 premiere on the streaming site in Fall 2022. According to Deadline, the news was announced on Sunday during a panel with the cast and creatives at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim.

The series, which revolves around the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch that was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, was renewed back in August 2021 just ahead of the two-part Season 1 finale, reported the outlet.

The voice cast for The Bad Batch includes Dee Bradley Baker, Archie Panjabi, Michelle Ang, Rhea Perlman, Bobby Moynihan, Freddie Prinze Jr., Taran Killiam, Seth Green and more.

Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck executive produce the series, which is produced by Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood. The first season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuted on Disney Plus on May 4, 2021, as per Deadline.