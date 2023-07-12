When it comes to movies, Michelle Rodriguez has easily established herself as a Hollywood badass. Rodriguez over the years has built herself up to be a capable action star, and her films are pretty much a huge proof of that. Playing characters that are tough with a soft layer underneath them, Rodriguez has achieved a macho look that has really helped her stand out a lot. Michelle Rodriguez Mentions Fast X As the French Fast and Furious at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

Having starred in some massive franchises like Fast and Furious and Avatar, her filmography is pretty impressive. A lot of them are action films, and it just speaks to how Rodriguez has been able to maintain that steady course, and it has really helped shape her career. So, to celebrate Michelle Rodriguez’s 45th birthday, here are five best films of the star to check out.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil is one of gaming’s biggest franchises, and while the film adaptation doesn’t follow the games exactly well, it’s still a ton of fun to be had. Rodriguez plays Rain Ocampo and stars alongside Milla Jovovich as Alice as they battle out the nasty T-Virus that turns people into zombies. It’s an enjoyable film alright.

Machete

Very few things are as cool as Danny Trejo running around with a machete and beating up bad guys, and that’s exactly what the film Machete offers us. In this Robert Rodriguez joint, there is great time to be had as the film packs an all-star cast including Rodriguez and it’s a just a whole lot of fun.

The Fast and The Furious

The birthplace of family, The Fast and The Furious is easily one of Rodriguez’s most iconic franchises to date. Following Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto alongside Rodriguez’s Letty, the film is the perfect encapsulation of what the early 2000s cinema scope was like. It’s an adrenaline rush filled with fast cars and a plot that will just keep you hooked.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

One of the biggest surprises of 2023, Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is a heartfelt and extremely enjoyable time at the movies. Based on the classic tabletop game, the film takes everything great about the game and crafts a plot that will definitely cater to the inner DnD fan inside of you. Featuring a merry band of charismatic cast including the likes of Chris Pine and Rodriguez, the movie is a riot.

Avatar

While Rodriguez doesn’t have a huge role in the film, she still is a substantial character. James Cameron’s masterpiece, Avatar is an otherworldly adventure packed with industry defining visuals and a personal story. It’s a great film that definitely revolutionised filmmaking and is something that should at least be watched once. Fast and Furious 9: Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez Begin Shooting, Share a Special Video Message for Fans.

Rodriguez truly is a gem and elevates every film she stars in. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

