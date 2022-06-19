Hollywood maestro Clint Eastwood's daughter Alison Eastwood has opened up about growing up with her famous dad. In a new interview, the daughter of the legendary actor described her famous father as a down-to-earth dad who loves nature and having a beer, reports aceshowbiz.com. Clint Eastwood Birthday Special: 5 Awesome Movies Directed by the Hollywood Legend That You Should Not Miss!

The actor-and-director has two grownup children, Alison, 50, and Kyle, 54, with his first wife Maggie Johnson, as well as six more from other relationships. Alison has now opened up about what it was like growing up with her famous father.

She told America's Closer magazine: "When we were kids, my dad would take my brother and I for dinner and people would come up to him for autographs. He's not someone who craves that."

Actress Alison and her musician brother were raised away from Hollywood, which she says was a wonderful place to grow up. She added: "It's a magical spot on the ocean, and there's lots of wildlife."

The Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil star went on to reveal Clint is a low-key guy, who loves nature and hanging out with his friends and family. She explained: "He's down-to-earth, enjoys nature and jazz and hanging out and having a beer."

Alison also explains that although her parents divorced in 1984, she's still very close to her dad and the whole extended family comes together once a year to spend Thanksgiving together. Clint Eastwood Birthday Special: From Invictus to Mystic River, 7 Best Films Directed by the Legend Not Starring Himself, Ranked by IMDb (LatestLY Exclusive)

After the split, the 92-year-old Hollywood star had several more relationships before marrying for a second time in 1996 when he wed TV journalist Dina Ruiz. They have a daughter Morgan, 25, together, but later split and divorced in 2014. Clint's other children are Laurie, 68, Scott, 36, Kimber, 57, Kathryn, 34, and 28-year-old Francesca.

