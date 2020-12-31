Gal Gadot who is currently ruling the box office because of her just-released film Wonder Woman 1984 is headlining the news for something else today. The actress had posted a post a story hailing Shaheen Bagh's famous Bilkis dadi which did not go well with the netizens. Gadot has called Bilkis a 'personal Wonder Woman' in her post and her followers were not very impressed with her post. The actress received major backlash on the internet, post which she deleted the tweet. Gal Gadot Is Over the Moon As Her Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Shines High on the Burj Khalifa.

Gal Gadot had discredited the Shaheen Bagh dadi as an '82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India’ in her post and was mocked by netizens for being this ignorant about what she actually does. As soon as she realised her mistake, the actress removed the Instagram story. However, she still remains a part of Gal Gadot's post that talks about strong women.

Sharing a series of pictures of the strong women in her life, Gal captioned the images as, "Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen. Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future. Together, we can do wonders! Share your own wonder women with me.”

Gal Gadot's Instagram story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Twitter was trending as netizens posted about Gal Gadot's Insta story. A user went on to tag her in their post and wrote, "Gal Gadot, this 82-years-old Bilkis Dadi isn't fighting for women rights, she is a funded protester who supports every anti-government activities. First, be well aware of things then make the air, otherwise, it's difficult to boycott you but not impossible. Love from India." Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Reveals She Doesn’t Use Private Jets to Make a Difference for the Planet.

For people who still don't know Bilkis Banno, she was a key protestant in this year’s major protests. She made headlines when she was named among the 100 Most Influential People of 2020 by Time. Kangana also headlined the news when she claimed in a now-deleted tweet that Shaheen Bagh dadi was available to sit for any protests for a sum of rupees 100. The actress had received major hate on the internet for her comment on the activist.

