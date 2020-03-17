Game Of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says He's Showing Mild Symptoms Of Cold in a Detailed Instagram Post 

Kristofer Hivju (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus spread in countries across the globe seems to be getting worse. As cases of COVID-19 in several countries are on the rise, it has been disheartening to hear about several Hollywood celebs also falling prey to the scary pandemic. After Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus, Quantum Of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko and Idris Elba are among others who have also been diagnosed with the virus. Now, another celebrity has tested positive for coronavirus and it is Game Of Thrones fame actor Kristofer Hivju. The actor took to Instagram to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in Norway. Coronavirus Pandemic: After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms But Will Keep Updating.

Hivju in his post revealed that he has been self-isolating and that he is showing minor symptoms as of now. The actor in his Instagram post wrote, "Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Coronavirus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine. Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Bond Girl Asks Fans to 'Take It Seriously' in Her Instagram Post.

Check Out His Post Here:

The World Health Organisation has declared Coronavirus to be pandemic. Currently, Spain is the second-worst affected country in Europe after Italy, where over two thousand people lost their lives due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, over 6,000 deaths have been reported across the globe.