Godzilla Minus One, the Japanese kaiju film directed, written, and featuring visual effects by Takashi Yamazaki, stands as a monumental addition to the iconic Godzilla franchise. Produced by Toho Studios and Robot, the film takes center stage as the 37th installment in the Godzilla series, marking Toho's 33rd Godzilla film and the fifth in the Reiwa era. With a stellar cast including Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, and others, the narrative unfolds in postwar Japan, grappling with the reemergence of the legendary Godzilla. Godzilla Minus One Trailer: Takashi Yamazaki’s Film Glimpses How the People of Japan Are Trying to Survive and Fight the ‘Monster’.

Yamazaki, known for his work on The Great War of Archimedes, brings his creative prowess to this project, drawing inspiration from Godzilla's rich cinematic history, including the 1954 original and recent hits like Shin Godzilla. And the result is a visually stunning and compelling addition to the beloved franchise which certainly impressed critics who hailed the film as a monster hit! Check out the reviews below.

IGN - This is a film designed to make audiences stand up and cheer – and when Akira Ifukube’s "Godzilla" theme kicks in, it’s difficult not to comply. A rousing, spectacle-filled blockbuster, Godzilla: Minus One takes the king of the monsters back to his roots in post-WWII Japan. The story is character-driven, but the monster scenes are exciting and effective.

Slash Film - Godzilla Minus One is one of the rare Godzilla pictures about the indomitability of the human spirit. Those who watch Godzilla movies for monster action will find themselves deeply satisfied; there is not one single Godzilla attack that takes place at night in the rain. Yamazaki also includes Akira Ifukube's classic Godzilla military march on the soundtrack, a piece of music that is as invaluable to Godzilla as John Williams' opening fanfare is to "Star Wars."

But Why Tho? - Directed, written, and with visual effects by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One is a love letter to the kaiju we all know and love. But it also serves as a testament to Yamazaki’s skill and attention to detail that the film is so successful. Running at just over 2 hours long, you’d think that the film would struggle with pacing, but it doesn’t. Tonally, Yamazaki strikes a balance between heartfelt, comedic, and serious without sentiments feeling out of place. Part of this is achieved through the dialogue itself and the delivery given. Oscillating between the different tones helps again with that pacing, but also keeps things from being bogged down.

The Mary Sue - Godzilla Minus One is a period piece as much as it is a Godzilla film and succeeds brilliantly at both. Set in post-WWII Japan, the film is not about the might of world power conquering nature. Instead, it’s about people recovering from war, only to be hit by something even worse. Godzilla’s creature design is terrifying and you can see director Takashi Yamazaki’s history of VFX work throughout the film. Godzilla Minus One is just the film we need for the complicated, sometimes hopeless times we live in. The film reminds its audience that there is always hope as long as you are willing to fight for a better tomorrow.

