Gerald Butler is featuring in yet another end of the world film. Geostorm was not enough. The first trailer of the upcoming disaster film Greenland has dropped online. And honestly, even Geostorm looked pretty fine with the first look. But we are going to take a risk and say that Greenland trailer does make the movie look appealing. There are major disaster-movie cliches in the first footage itself - a man promising safety to his family, a family trying to reunite, a traffic jam that comes under fire. You know the drill. Gerard Butler Welcomes the New Decade by Doing Suryanamaskar in Rishikesh, 300 Star Also Visits Dalai Lama in Karnataka (View Pics).

Despite oozing major 2012 vibes, Greenland trailer's first minute makes it stand apart. The set up of the disaster into an atmospherically tense tone is good. The background score helps. And finally, the promise to release in a theatre, which also hints at normalcy.

Ironic that normalcy is being hinted with a movie about a global disaster during a pandemic. Well, maybe just like 2012, Greenland will be able to ride the end-of-the-world hype. Gerard Butler Birthday Special: Not Just 300, These 5 Performances of the Actor are Equally Amazing and Must Be Appreciated More!

Watch The Trailer For Greenland Here:

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven."

A release date has not been set for the Ric Roman Waugh directorial. The movie was supposed to feature Chris Evans in the lead role in the first stage of production. Butler replaced him later.

