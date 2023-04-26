Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has shared that he wants to work with RRR-fame NTR Jr, and said the actor was "amazing" and "cool" in the film. In a recent interview with a publication, Gunn stated that he wishes to work with Indian actor NTR Jr. RRR: South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin Talks About ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance at Korean Embassy, Says ‘It’s a Great Way To Communicate With Each Other’.

The director was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be. Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR "with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything". Gunn also added that Jr NTR was "amazing" and "cool" in the film. RRR Impact: Indian Community in Vienna Showcase ‘Naatu Naatu’ Flash Mob (Watch Video).

Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2023 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).