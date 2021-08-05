James Gunn is one of the biggest names in the comic book genre right now. James Gunn has delved deep into some of the most iconic and ongoing franchises and has revolutionized a lot of them. With how competitive the genre has been, he has made sure to make some really amazing and influential movies that have taken the genre to new heights. James Gunn made his name by making low budget horror films and watching his career grow has been more than enjoyable. The Suicide Squad: Here's Where You Can Watch James Gunn’s Film When It Releases in Theatres in India!

With his exceptional filmography, for James Gunn’s 55th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best films ranked according to Rotten Tomatoes. We will be taking a look at movies that he has directed or written.

Terror Firmer (80%)

A Still from Terror Firmer

In James Gunn's second run as a writer, Terror Firmer is a low budget comedy horror. Terror Firmer follows the story of a New York low-budget film crew, who are led by their insane and blind director, Larry Benjamin. One thing leads to another and you have a bunch of bodies piling up due to a serial killer being let loose. Terror Firmer helped in establishing the style Gunn would then go to be known for.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 (85%)

A Still from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

The sequel to James Gunn’s surprise 2014 hit Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 picks up a few months after the events of the first film. All the main characters from the previous film return and we follow them on a journey as Peter Quill is reunited with his father, Ego the Living Planet. While critics took issues with the overabundance of comedy present here, many appreciated it for still managing to tell a heartfelt story.

Slither (86%)

A Still from Slither

With Slither, James Gunn proved that he could perfectly portray body horror in a film. Slither follows a town that gets taken over by an alien parasite and chaos ensues. Featuring Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker and Elizabeth Banks, Slither was widely appreciated for its plot and the visuals that it brought forward.

Guardians of the Galaxy (92%)

A Still from Guardians of the Galaxy

The film that made Gunn into the powerhouse filmmaker he is today. With Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel took a huge gamble because these characters were relatively unknown. At the driver’s seat of the gamble, we have James Gunn, who knocks it out of the park with telling a relatable story about a ragtag group of people featuring a talking raccoon and tree. Since then James Gunn is loved and adored by the fans of sci-fi and his brand of filmmaking hasn’t disappointed since then.

The Suicide Squad (96%)

A Still from The Suicide Squad

While The Suicide Squad still hasn’t had its worldwide release, it has already been certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. If early reviews are to go by, then we are in for a treat as critics have called The Suicide Squad James Gunn’s best film ever. Many have even got to say it’s the best DC film since The Dark Knight, and that one quote has us excited the most.

