The gang's all back together in Marvel's new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday evening (US Time). But the Guardians' reunion with Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana, is far from sentimental, reports Variety. This Super Bowl trailer marked the first time that Chris Pratt's Star-Lord has reunited with his ex Gamora, who was killed by her father Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Chris Pratt and Team are Ready for One Last Ride in New Look at James Gunn's Marvel Film (Watch Video).

An alternate Gamora, with no memory of Star-Lord, returned in Avengers: Endgame. Now, Star-Lord must try to jog this new Gamora's memory as the Guardians embark on one final mission against Chukwudi Iwuji's villain the High Evolutionary, Variety adds. The first official trailer, according to Variety, was unveiled in December 2022, showing the Guardians teaming up for a perilous mission "one last time", as Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) definitively assures Star-Lord. From getting assaulted with rocks on a foreign planet to confronting a tentacled monster, the group travels across the galaxy on their endeavour to save the universe. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Borat 2 Star Maria Bakalova Cast as Cosmo In James Gunn's Marvel Film!.

Returning cast members include Pratt, Saldana and Cooper, along with Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Vin Diesel as Groot, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Franchise newcomers consist of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Iwuji as the High Evolutionary and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, who was introduced in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special', Variety notes.

