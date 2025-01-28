January 28, 2025, Special Days: Lala Lajpat Rai's Birth Anniversary marks the celebration of the birth of the prominent Indian freedom fighter and leader. There are several national and international events and observances for January 28 like Data Privacy Day, a day to raise awareness about privacy and data protection. Then there is International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day, which focuses on promoting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change. Global Community Engagement Day, celebrating and promoting community engagement worldwide, also takes place on Tuesday. Here is a list of festivals and observances that fall on January 28. There are also famous birthdays and birth anniversaries taking place on this date. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 28, 2025 (Tuesday)

Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary Data Privacy Day International Lego Day International Reducing CO2 Emissions Day National Kazoo Day National Blueberry Pancake Day American Immigration Lawyers Association Day of Action Christa McAuliffe Day Global Community Engagement Day Pop Art Day National Plan for Vacation Day National Pediatrician Day National Daisy Day Julian Felipe Day José Martí's Birthday Memorial

Famous January 28 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Lala Lajpat Rai (1865-1928) KM Cariappa (1899-1993) Jasraj (1930-2020) Raja Ramanna (1925-2004) Henry VII of England (1457-1509) Cole Rick Ross Elijah Wood Will Poulter Shruti Haasan Ariel Winter Gianluigi Buffon Shafali Verma Maluma (singer) Camila Alves Nicolas Sarkozy Basavaraj Bommai Nishikant Dubey Andre Iguodala Srikanth Deva

