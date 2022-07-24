With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 having had its panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we received some new casting news for the film. Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova has been cast as Cosmo the Space Dog in the upcoming film. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 releases in theatres on May 5, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Sylvester Stallone Confirms Return to James Gunn’s Marvel Movie.

