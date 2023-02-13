Looks like our favourite band of misfits are set to have their last ride together as the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 promises an emotional ending to these characters. Focusing on Chukwudi Iwuji's High Evolutionary and his Counter Earth, the Guardians have found a new threat as they race to stop him all the while being interrupted by Will Poulter's Adam Warlock. Directed by James Gunn starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillen, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff and more, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 releases in theatres on May 5, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Chris Pratt and the Guardians are Done Running in James Gunn's Upcoming Marvel Film! (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3:

