Harvey Weinstein Once Said, 'Jennifer Aniston Should Be Killed', Over Claims That He Sexually Assaulted Her (Deets Inside)

Harvey Weinstein, Jennifer Aniston (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A shocking statement that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, had passed on Friends star Jennifer Aniston has recently come to light. The producer, who has been accused of multiple cases of sexual misconduct and assault since 2017, had once written in an email dated October 2017 that 'Jennifer Aniston Should Be Killed.' All this while buried under some sealed papers, the statement has now come to light when they (the papers) were made public on Monday night. Since 2017, Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct right from employees of his production house to women working on his movie sets to actresses like Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd, Romola Garai, Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, Alice Evans, Kate Winslet, Lena Headey, Daryl Hannah, Uma Thurman, Salman Hayek and Angelina Jolie among others. Harvey Weinstein Emailed Quentin Tarantino, Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos and Others for Support After Getting Convicted of Rape.

A report in hollywoodreporter.com reported that back in 2017, when he had heard that Aniston had also accused him of sexually assaulting her, he was very angry. The report also read that a representative from National Enquirer had reached out to Weinstein's spokesperson and when the latter reached out to the producer for his quote he simply replied to the email as saying, "Jen Aniston should be killed."

The contents of the National Enquirer's email is listed below as per hollywoodreporter.com -

"Jennifer confided to a friend that during the production of the 2005 movie Derailed Weinstein sexually assaulted her by pressing up against her back in [sic] grabbing her buttocks. … Through the years he would frequently stare at her cleavage/breast and move his mouth around making Jennifer uncomfortable." The email also included: "We also quote a source close to Jennifer who tells the Enquirer: 'Harvey was infatuated with Jennifer Aniston — He had a massive crush on her and constantly talked about how hot she was.'" Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape, Sexual Assault But Acquitted Of Top Sexual Abuse Charges.

Weinstein is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday on charges of 'forcefully performing oral sex' on a production assistant and raping a hairstylist.' This piece of information was burring under some sealed documents that the Manhattan Supreme Court made public on Monday. Weinstein could be looking at a jail sentence ranging from a minimum five years to maximum 29 years behind bars for his disgraceful actions.