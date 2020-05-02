Have A Good Trip Trailer: A$AP Rocky, Sting, Natasha Lyonne, Ben Stiller Reveal Their Experience With Psychedellic Drugs (Watch Video)

Have A Good Trip Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The first trailer of Netflix' upcoming documentary, Have A Good Trip, has dropped on the internet. And it has Hollywood's top celebs talk about dropping acid. From the title, it might seem like a travel documentary. IT IS NOT. Well, technically it is about taking a trip and experiencing a different world, but with drugs. Have A Good Trip is a docu about celebs talking about their time with LSD, shrooms and other psychedelics. Mrs Serial Killer Movie Review: Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Thriller Twists Itself Into a Tangled Mess of Bad Acting and Writing.

Cast members who'd be talking about drugs and the high are Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, and Rob Corddry to name a few. The film is written and directed by Donick Cary. It is produced by Mike Rosenstein, Sunset Rose Pictures, and Sugarshack 2000.

The trailer begins with Sting saying, "I don't think psychedelics are the answer to the world's problems but they could be a start." Never Have I Ever Review: Mindy Kaling's Netflix Series Is Refreshingly Funny and Bold.

And that is pretty much the vibe of the whole trailer. We get to hear celebs talk about the time when they experimented with drugs and how they felt.

Watch The Trailer For Have A Good Trip Here:

The official synopsis of the film says that it "tackles the big questions: Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?"

Well, sounds like an interesting premise, given Hollywood's long history with drugs. But quite a different take than one would imagine. Ben Stiller says at the end of the trailer of Have A Good Trip: "I took acid once. Maybe didn't even need to. Probably could've just watched this documentary" Let us give this a try on May 11 when it drops.