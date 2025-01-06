Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton on January 5 for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, and among the evening's most talked-about moments was the rare joint appearance of the rumoured couple- actor Timothee Chalamet and reality star Kylie Jenner. Golden Globe Awards 2025: Zoe Saldana Takes Home First Golden Globe for Her Performance in ‘Emilia Perez’.

The prestigious event, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, saw a dazzling array of A-list celebrities from both the film and television industries, but it was Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's arrival that sparked a wave of excitement.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's Kiss Becomes a Highlight of the Night

The couple, who have kept a relatively low profile since they were first linked in April 2023, were spotted sitting together at the event as Jenner came to support Chalamet for his biggest night.

The official X handle of Golden Globes shared a picture of the duo sitting together while having a hearty chat at the ceremony.

Jenner turned heads in a striking silver gown that featured a daring backless design. Her black hair cascaded in loose curls over her shoulders, complemented by sparkling jewellery.

Chalamet looked sharp in a black suit paired with a blue shirt beneath.

Chalamet, 29, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, smiled and laughed alongside his 27-year-old girlfriend as the evening's festivities unfolded.

As Chalamet took his place among the nominees, host Nikki Glaser made a playful comment about his moustache, adding a lighthearted touch to the moment.

The actor is competing in a highly competitive category that includes Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Daniel Craig (Queer), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

This marks Chalamet's fourth Golden Globe nomination, having previously been recognized for his performances in Call Me by Your Name (2018), Beautiful Boy (2019), and Wonka (2024).

Despite the star-studded nature of the evening, Chalamet and Jenner chose not to make their first public appearance together on the red carpet.

Even last year, Jenner joined Chalamet inside the venue for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Although the couple's rare public outings have fueled curiosity, a source close to the pair has previously shared that they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, as reported by US Weekly.

The red carpet buzzed with excitement as other notable celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Glen Powell, and Colman Domingo made their way into the Beverly Hilton, each showcasing their own stunning fashion choices.

The Golden Globes, broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, also featured a glittering list of presenters, including Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh, and Viola Davis.

The award show is streaming live in India on Lionsgate Play.

One of the most significant changes this year was the presentation of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award during a special pre-event ceremony dubbed the Golden Gala.

Viola Davis was honoured with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award for her extraordinary contributions to the entertainment industry, while actor Ted Danson received the Carol Burnett Award.