James Corden took the world by storm when he stepped into the shoes of Craig Ferguson as the host of The Late Late Show in 2015. He instantly earned success and became one of late-night television's most beloved stars. Add to this his acting prowess, that got him roles in Into the Woods and Cats. James always had a knack for making people laugh as he was doing that even before he became famous. While Corden has always talked about his personal life and background on his talk show, there's still a lot that many don't know about the comedian.

James is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some interesting facts about the comedy king's life.

His favourite Carpool Karaoke is...

James has this really cool segment on his show that is called Carpool Karaoke. As the name suggests, this segment has him and a notable singer crooning in a car. James has sung along with Justin Bieber, Adele or Katy Perry, and many other famous singers. Which one is his favourite though? ''It's a bit like picking your children, you know what I mean? But in terms of the one I've enjoyed doing the most, I think it was probably Bruno. Like, I really, I got a bit depressed afterwards ... Because I'd been looking forward to it for so long and I'm such a fan," he told ET once.

James and Dominic Cooper were roomies

Everybody has a history. Sometimes it's good, sometimes bad and if one is lucky, sometimes it’s absolutely cool. Like when we heard that James Corden used to be roomies with Dominic Cooper. Can you imagine?! The two famous actors lived with each other at one point in time. That's amazing, no? James Corden’s Peter Rabbit 2 Release Date Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare.

His audience gets the five-star treatment

Not many hosts care about their audience, but James is apparently not like that. Reportedly, Corden makes sure the people who come on his set as the audience members get to eat snacks and drink cocktails from the show’s pre-show bar, prior to settling down in the huge comfy seats that make the show even more enjoyable.

Took dance classes

When James took over as the host of The Late Late Show, he pledged to lose some serious weight. He's lost over 70 pounds since he started appearing on television, and he owes this to his work in dance classes. We wish James a very happy birthday.

