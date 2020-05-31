George Floyd Death: Beyonce, Rihanna, Taika Waititi and More Hollywood Celebs Speak Up For Justice

Hollywood celebs are using their strong social media presence to amplify the voices against police brutality. The death of George Floyd has once again sparked the nationwide protest, albeit in middle of a pandemic. Many have spoken up in stern words against POTUS Donald Trump as well. The top Hollywood celebs who have extended supported the Black Lives Matter include Beyonce, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Taika Waititi, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and many many others.
Not just celebs, even streaming service giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime have issued statements. "To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter," Netflix wrote. Filmmaker Ava Duvernay applauded Netflix for its post, writing "well done."
Later, Amazon Prime voiced for Black Lives Matter. "Together we stand with the Black community — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice," the streamer shared across its Instagram and Twitter.
“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain,” Beyoncé said in a video, she posted on Instagram.
Sarah Paulson Retweeted Netflix
Where are the rest of the streaming platforms, networks, and studios? SILENCE IS UNACCEPTABLE. https://t.co/Jq6pCwpleL
— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) May 30, 2020
Taika Waititi
The police seem to be enjoying this. You're inciting the chaos, dudes! #BlackLivesMatter
— Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 31, 2020
Beyonce
Billie Eilish
Harry Styles
I do things every day without fear, because I am privileged, and I am privileged every day because I am white. Being not racist is not enough, we must be anti racist. Social change is enacted when a society mobilizes. I stand in solidarity with all of those protesting. I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others. LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER.
Rihanna
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
On Friday, former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin — the man seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes — was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.