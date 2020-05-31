George Floyd Death: Beyonce, Rihanna, Taika Waititi and More Hollywood Celebs Speak Up For Justice

Black Lives Matter (Photo Credits: File Image)

Hollywood celebs are using their strong social media presence to amplify the voices against police brutality. The death of George Floyd has once again sparked the nationwide protest, albeit in middle of a pandemic. Many have spoken up in stern words against POTUS Donald Trump as well. The top Hollywood celebs who have extended supported the Black Lives Matter include Beyonce, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Taika Waititi, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and many many others.

Not just celebs, even streaming service giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime have issued statements. "To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter," Netflix wrote. Filmmaker Ava Duvernay applauded Netflix for its post, writing "well done." Ronit Roy’s Video On How to Make Balaclava Mask Using T-Shirt Goes Viral Amid the On-Going George Floyd Protests in America.

Later, Amazon Prime voiced for Black Lives Matter. "Together we stand with the Black community — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice," the streamer shared across its Instagram and Twitter.

“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain,” Beyoncé said in a video, she posted on Instagram.

Sarah Paulson Retweeted Netflix

Where are the rest of the streaming platforms, networks, and studios? SILENCE IS UNACCEPTABLE. https://t.co/Jq6pCwpleL — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) May 30, 2020

Taika Waititi

The police seem to be enjoying this. You're inciting the chaos, dudes! #BlackLivesMatter — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) May 31, 2020

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

View this post on Instagram #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on May 30, 2020 at 3:31am PDT

Harry Styles

Rihanna

On Friday, former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin — the man seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes — was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.