The world of cinema would have been less interesting if we did not have actors like Jared Leto working in films. The actor is a phenomenal artist who goes to incredible lengths to make a character look authentic on screen. Jared entered the acting world through television when he first made an in the early 1990s. He was showered with love for his role as Jordan Catalano on the television series My So-Called Life. His focus then shifted to film when he marked his film debut in How to Make an American Quilt and it was just a series of remarkable performance after this given by the star. His roles in films like The Thin Red Line, Fight Club, Girl Interrupted, American Psycho, Urban Legend still remain some of his best performances. Jared Leto Returns as Joker for Zack Snyder's Justice League, Joins Ben Affleck and Others for Reshooting?

We all are familiar with the fact that Jared Leto is a method actor who has done stupendous things in the past just to get into a character. He once famously gained 67 pounds to play Mark David Chapman in Chapter 27 and to get into his character as The Joker from The Suicide Squad, he used to send his co-stars "Joker-esque" gifts. He once sent a dead rat to Margot Robbie. But although his methods might be different, we did get introduced to some very iconic roles throughout his career.

The actor is turning 49 today and to celebrate the greatness that this man is, we thought of looking back on some of his best performance. From essaying a drug addict in Requiem Of A Dream to stepping in the shoes of the iconic character of Joker, picking a few of his best roles sure seems hard but here are 5 roles that no one could act out better than him. Jared Leto Shares a Fit and Fine Mirror Selfie as He Begins Prep for Tron 3.

Harry Goldfarb in Requiem for a Dream (2002)

If it's a Darren Aronofsky movie, you know you will get to see a masterpiece. Jared Letto went all in for his role in Requiem for a Dream. He essayed the role of a drug addict in the film and prepared for the role in quite a unique way. He refrained himself from sex for two months as an attempt to establish the psychological withdrawal that goes along with his character’s physical heroin withdrawals. He also dropped 25 pounds in order to appear starved and weak. He even lived as a homeless man to get inside the mind of an addict. All these extremes did pay off and this role became Leto's career-best performance.

Jared Leto in Requiem Of A Dream (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Vitaly in Lord Of War (2005)

Lord Of War starring Jared Letto and Nicolas Cage is one epic journey for any movie buff. Nicolas Cage essayed the role of an illegal guns dealer who is accompanied by his younger brother Jared. His character Vitaly is a cocaine-obsessed, crazy dude who stands by his brother. He walks like a glitterbomb of glory and makes you notice every single move of his. This movie is pure intelligent and Jared's presence is as amusing as it can get.

Jared Leto in Lord Of War (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Nemo in Mr. Nobody (2009)

Simply put, Mr. Nobody is an experience and Jared Leto essayed the nuanced role of a nominal aged man with perfection. The character talks about his youth while living in the distant future. There are stories with vague narratives that lead to different paths in Nemo's life and Leto makes you feel all the emotions quite widely. The audience is treated to all several possibilities full of 'ifs and buts and Jared convinces you to ponder what is even real in the movie.

Jared Leto in Mr Nobody (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Rayon in Dallas Buyer’s Club (2013)

Rayon from Dallas is an AIDS afflicted transgender in this dramatic story. Jared and co-star Matthew McConaughey lost massive amounts of weight to play their characters effectively. McConaughey character Ron Woodroof tries to bring affordably, not yet FDA approved AIDS drugs to HIV patients. Its a moving story like but Jared's performance is what makes this film a modern classic. Jared character is a sensitive, non-aggressive person who is scared of his disease and the actor was able to bring that out on the screen beautifully. Leto also bagged an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor for this film.

Jared Leto in Dallas Buyers Club (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Joker in Suicide Squad (2016)

What Jared Leto does The Joker is nothing short of extraordinary. To play the infamous Joker is a serious responsibility and for Jared, it was equally difficult. In Suicide Squad, Jared played the Joker brilliantly and brought out a completely new side of the character. He had to carry the legacy of two legends -Jack Nicholson and Heath and make his version of Joker look like the absurdest of all. came across as an insane gangster. Playing the Joker was certainly a colorful choice and Jared certainly made a mark with his amazing performance.

Jared Leto in Suicide Squad (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Jared Leto is a master of his craft and had explored the music scene extensively as well. His band Thirty Seconds To Mars is very popular amongst the youth. Join us in wishing the actor a very happy 49th birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).