One of most charismatic stars of our time, Jason Momoa is an enjoyable personality who just brings a very infectious vibe with him. Clearly passionate about his work in every way, Momoa is an actor known for playing roles that blend intensity with fun (that's unless if you're Khal Drogo; that guy wasn't fun). But, Momoa has made a career out of playing roles that just let him enjoy himself, and that's a formular that has worked really well.

Momoa’s characters are always larger than life and have a persona to them that easily grab you. However, the actor leads quite the interesting life too. His personal life is filled with interesting trinkets that will surprise you in many ways. So, to celebrate Jason Momoa’s 44th birthday, let’s take a look at five facts about him that will surprise you.

Momoa Did the Haka to Land the Role of Khal Drogo

The Maori culture is an interesting one, and playing Khal Drogo require Momoa to have a certain energy that would showcase his capability as a warrior. So, how did he land his audition? He did the traditional Maori Haka dance that convinced the casting folks that Momoa can indeed turn up the intensity.

He Has a Guinness Line Based on Him

Jason Momoa is an avid enjoyer of beer, and he loves the brand Guinness, so much so that the company actually took notice of it and named a beer line after him. Called the Mano, it’s a beer line that blends some of Momoa’s heritage with a unique sour taste.

He Loves Rock Climbing

If you have peeked through Momoa’s socials, then it will be easy to make out the fact that the man loves his climbing. Momoa is skilled in the sport, and while he doesn’t compete professionally, he has respect from many professionals for his dedication and skills for it.

He Lied to Get His First Acting Job

While starting out in Baywatch: Hawaii, Momoa reportedly lied to get his job. While he didn’t have any acting credits to his name, the star revealed in an interview that he was asked if he had a modelling background, to which Momoa of course replied yes to, and went on to get the job. Not having a proper resume to his name to, the lie just worked for him in securing the job.

The Story Behind His Scar is Crazy

One of the most defining physical traits of Momoa is the scar he has on his left eyebrow, and the story behind it is crazy to say the least. Momoa revealed that he received the scar after a man just hit him with a pint glass in the face, and it caused him to get 140 stitches. So now, he is left with a scar and a story to tell everyone, which is admittedly crazy.

Jason Momoa surely is a great actor to follow, and we can't wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a happy birthday.

