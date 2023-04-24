While the marketing for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom has been quite silent, it looks like things are finally going to pick up. The first poster for the Jason Momoa-starrer was spotted recently at Cinemacon 2023, which hints at the fact that we might getting to see something soon. Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom: Jason Momoa's DC Film Scores Poorly at Test Screenings - Reports.

Check Out the Poster for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom:

First teaser poster for ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’ on display at #CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/0a95YVhagi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 24, 2023

