Jeffrey Daniels, American actor, musician and a playwright, turns 66. He is the recipient of several honours which includes two Primetime Emmy Awards, and also the Golden Globes, as wells Screen Actors Guild awards multiple times. He received nominations for Best Film Comedy and Musical Actor for Something Wild, The Squid and the Whale, The Purple Rose of Cairo. He even received the Best TV Drama Actor in 2013 for The Newsroom. Jim Carrey’s Dumb and Dumber Co-Star Jeff Daniels to Voice for the Mask Actor’s Audiobook.

His amazing role in the HBO Political Drama, The Newsroom bagged him with Emmy Nominations as Best Drama Actor (2014 and 2015) after his win in 2013. He got a second trophy for his supporting turn in the limited series Godless in 2018. Not to mention, some of his success on the stage, receiving Tony nominations as Best Actor in a Play for To Kill a Mockingbird, Blackbird and God of Carnage. The Squid and the Whale movie remains the crowning achievement of his career. Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson to Star as James Comey, Donald Trump in Upcoming Miniseries.

On the occasion of Daniels 66th birthday, let's take a tour on Daniel's popular roles on some of his movies:

The Martian (2015)

Jeffrey Warren Daniels in The Martian (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Martian is a perfect blend of sci-fi comedy and full of adventure. The movie is based on a 2011 novel The Martian by Andy Weir. The film outlines an astronaut's solo struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind, and a crack team of scientists effort to find a way and rescue him, and bring him home to Earth.In this film, Daniels plays Theodore "Teddy" Sanders, the sceptical Director of NASA.

The Newsroom (2012)

Jeffrey Warren Daniels in The Newsroom (Photo Credit: YouTube)

American political drama The Newsroom launched on June 24, 2014 and concluded on December 14, 2014. The two-time Emmy award-winning actor Daniels plays Will McAvoy, a newsroom editor and head-anchor, in the series. His sarcastic demeanor and his honest attitude makes him a very formidable protagonist.

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Jeffrey Warren Daniels in The Squid and the Whale (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The Squid and the Whale, an independent-art film which will always remain the crowning success of Daniels' career. This film tells the semi-autobiographical story of two boys from Brooklyn dealing with the divorce of their parents (Laura Linney and Daniels). Daniels plays Bernard Berkman, as a selfish, arrogant once-promising novelist and writer.

Fly Away Home (1996)

Jeffrey Warren Daniels in Fly Away Home (Photo Credit: YouTube) In the age of scepticism, a movie like Fly Away Home cannot be missed. Based on a true story, the film is inspired by the real-life story of Bill Lishman who in 1986 started training orphaned geese from Canada to follow his ultralight aircraft to Florida. Daniels plays the father of the protagonist in a most affecting manner.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Jeffrey Warren Daniels in Dumb and Dumber (Photo Credit: YouTube) If you are looking for a marvellous stupid comedy film, then Dumb and Dumber is a must watch. It tells the story of Lloyd Christmas (Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Daniels), two dumb best friends from Providence who fixes a cross-country trip to Aspen, Colorado to give back a briefcase full of money to its owner, not realising it was actually left as a ransom money.

