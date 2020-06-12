Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Jim Carrey’s Dumb and Dumber Co-Star Jeff Daniels to Voice for the Mask Actor’s Audiobook

Hollywood IANS| Jun 12, 2020 06:26 PM IST
Jim Carrey’s Dumb and Dumber Co-Star Jeff Daniels to Voice for the Mask Actor’s Audiobook
Jim Carrey With Dumb and Dumber Co-Star Jeff Daniels (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dumb And Dumber co-stars and friends, Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, are all set to team up for a new project. Daniels will be narrating the audiobook of Carrey's new novel, "Memoirs And Misinformation". Carrey wrote the book in collaboration with novelist Dana Vachon, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Through the book, Carrey and Vachon narrate a story about acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, romance, and addiction to relevance. Jim Carrey Shares Funny Painting of How Grim Reaper Is ‘Officially Jealous’ of Donald Trump Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

Talking about the recording of the audiobook, Daniels said: "First off, I had no idea Jim knew so many big words, but he did write it with someone else so maybe that's where they came from. Whatever I was expecting, this wasn't it. What a wild ride. Some of it's true, some of it might have been, some of it can't possibly be and yet all of it reads like Jim had grabbed me by the hand and said, 'Let's jump'. Which is what working with him was like. Say a prayer, flap your arms and hope we fly." Jim Carrey Reveals He Is Not a Fan of AI and How Amazon’s Alexa Freaks Him Out

"He's always been a walking, talking creative adventure and 'Memoirs And Misinformation' is no different. In Hollywood speak, it's Alice In Wonderland meets Hunter S. Thompson. Only it's not. Because it's Jim," he added. Carrey announced the news of Daniels serving as narrator through a post on his Twitter handle. "Couldn't be more delighted that my friend @Jeff_Daniels found the time to narrate my novel ‘Memoirs And Misinformation'," he wrote. Carrey's book was originally set to be published on May 5 but was pushed by two months. The audiobook will be published on July 7.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

