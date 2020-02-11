Jennifer Aniston Birthday Special: 6 Rachel Green Quotes from Friends That You Can Use in Real Life (See Pics) 

Rachel Green Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jennifer Aniston is easily one of the most loved actresses and has managed to sail smoothly from television to films. She is best known for her stint on Friends TV series as Rachel Green. While the series received iconic status with generations watching and rewatching the show which is now available on Netflix, her character Rachel remains a fan favourite for her fashion on the show. The actress shot to fame with this character and later starred in popular films such as The Break-Up, Love Happens among others. Recently, she returned to Television with Apple's series The Morning Show which won her a SAG Award this year. Jennifer Aniston Turns Into 'Rachel' and Surprises FRIENDS Fans on Central Perk Sets! (Watch Video).

As Aniston celebrates her birthday on February 11 and turns 51, we look at some of her best quotes on Friends as her character Rachel Green. There are several Rachel quotes that work on real-life situations too especially if you want to shut a man from mansplaining any situation, you can always 'No Uterus, No Opinion'. Apart from this, Rachel's character has had many funny lines on the show. There's a reason why we all love Rachel Karen Green, isn't it?SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Peter Dinklage, Joaquin Phoenix, The Crown, Parasite Win Big, Check Out The Complete Winners List Below.

1. No Uterus, No Opinion

Rachel Green Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

2. It's Like All My Life Everyone's Told Me, 'you're A Shoe! You're A Shoe! Well, What If I Don't Want To Be A Shoe? What If I Wanna Be A Purse Or A Hat?

Rachel Green Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

3. I’m Gonna Go Get One Of Those Job Things

Rachel Green Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

4. Oh, I’m Sorry. Did My Back Hurt Your Knife?

Rachel Green Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

5. Today, It’s Like There’s Rock Bottom, Then 50 Feet Of Crap, Then Me

Rachel Green Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

6. I'm Probably 98% Happy And 2% Jealous

Rachel Green Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

There's no doubt that Aniston has exceptional talent and with her work beyond Friends, she has shown that she is capable to take on any role and make it iconic. With the recent news of a possible Friends reunion though, we can't contain our excitement to watch Aniston make a comeback as Rachel. Hopefully, she will have much more iconic lines than before in the HBO Max return.