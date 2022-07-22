Actress Jessica Alba revealed that she now goes to therapy with both of her daughters - Honor and Haven. The actress shared the reason behind her decision in Glamour UK's July/August digital issue, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I went with both of them. And around puberty is when it's the time I think, for me, with my girls," the 41-year-old began. Jessica Alba Birthday Special: 5 Powerful Quotes by the Actress That Can Be Your Secret Mantra to Success.

"That's when they started to sort of shut down and get really like, I don't want to talk any more. And I'm like, We're not doing this. We've got to keep a line of communication here. How can I be a better parent to you? How do you want me to talk to you? Don't shut me out." Alba went on to detail its positive impact on her relationship with her daughters.

"First of all, this person (the therapist) has studied human behaviour and they're good at it. And they have no relation to you so they can be really objective and you create a safe space for your kid to really candidly tell you what's not working about your parenting," she shared.

"I was like, Look, I'm not perfect. I'm not going to know all the answers, but I want to be a great parent to you. And what you like and don't is different from what your sister likes and doesn't like. And I'm going to make mistakes," the Honest Company founder recalled telling her girls, "Here's a safe space, you can't get in trouble."

"Let me know what I'm doing wrong, or what you would like me to do differently. Or how do you want me to discipline you when you do screw up? What does that look like for you?" the Golden Globe Awards nominee further recounted: "And how would you want to be treated so you can still feel like you have your dignity intact?"

Jessica previously divulged that she started attending mother-daughter therapy with her eldest child two years ago to work through communication barriers.

When appearing on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram series Before, During & After Baby last summer, she elaborated: "Like my 13-year-old, I'm struggling with not treating her like a little (kid)- I want to treat them all like babies. I want to baby them. Still, my tendency is to parent them as if they are little," the actress continued. Jessica Alba Welcomes New Puppies in Her House and They are Super Adorable!

"I started going to therapy with her I think when she was 11. For me it was really out of...I felt like my relationship really suffered with my parents because they didn't know how to communicate with me and how I needed to be parented. "So I didn't want that breakdown with Honor so we went to therapy together."

